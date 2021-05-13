From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Hundreds of people from Ijaw ethnic nationality in Delta State on Thursday pledged unflinching support for the 2023 governorship ambition of former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi.

The enthusiastic group of people comprising women, youths and the elderly affirmed that Gbagi was the right candidate to succeed the incumbent, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the people at Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area during a solidarity visit, the people described Gbagi as a trusted father and entrepreneur who would turn the fortunes of the state around for the better.

Speaking on behalf of the people, Mr. Stephen Tare urged the frontline People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant to remain firm, insisting that majority of the people believed in the course.

“You are a father that takes care of children, youths and the elderly ones. No one has spoken ill about you and we equally pray that when you become governor, the good work that you have started will continue it to till end,” Tare said.

A former woman leader of the PDP in the area, Mrs. Victoria Ase who also spoke said they defied the downpour to be pay the visit to re-affirm the loyalty of Ijaw nation to Gbagi’s governorship ambition.

“As God will have it, when we entered into the compound, the rain fell. That means any dirt that would have enter into 2023, God has washed them away.

“Today, we are here to tell you that we want to work with you. We will enter into same boat with you and the boat you have entered will not sink.

“We are behind you. We are here to know you and now that we have known you, we will vote for you, you will always go up. I also call on other Deltans to support you,” she stated.

Responding, an elated Gbagi appreciated them for defying the rains to “show such magnitude of interest. I must confess, it is one that will remain with me in memory. So, my people, you have not come to the wrong place.”

He disclosed that he has helped uncountable number of persons across the state irrespective of their tribes, “whether you are an Ijaw, Hausa, Urhobo, Itsekiri, I don’t know tribe. It will interest you to know that the best governor in my opinion, is Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Why did I say so? He has constructed roads, schools and hospitals in your communities, he did not know you and he is giving you widow’s money in your local government.

“So, when I go around, I tell people that what you owe God, is to pray for him for good health and ability to finish stronger.”