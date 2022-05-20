From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primaries in Delta State, members of the state House of Assembly have received commendation for their unflinching support for the gubernatorial ambition of the Speaker of the House, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The commendation was made by the Delta South Leaders and Stakeholders Forum at a meeting of it’s central working committee.

The forum said the overwhelming support of the lawmakers showed that Oborevwori has been a good leader as the longest-serving Speaker in the state assembly.

Chairman of the forum, Mike Loyibo said the people of Delta South Senatorial District were solidly behind the Speaker, noting that his aspiration was a pan-Delta movement hence the support from virtually all members of the state assembly.

“Let me thank members for their commitment towards the MORE Agenda of our principal, Sheriff Oborevwori.

“We were elated to see his colleagues in the state assembly reiterating their support for the Sheriff Delta project through a solidarity visit last week,” Loyibo said.

He urged party delegates across the three senatorial districts to cast their votes for the Speaker at the party’s governorship primary election slated for May 25.

Loyibo further said that Oborevwori would make a good governor if given the opportunity as he had shown great leadership prowess in the last five years as Speaker.

He thanked PDP leadership in the state for cautioning aspirants and their supporters to desist from campaign of calumny against fellow contestants.

The forum chairman urged local government area coordinators and ward coordinators to intensify efforts at interfacing with delegates across the senatorial districts.

“It is a few days to our party primaries and a lot of our people are contesting and it is important that we support one another because once you get the bottom wrong it will be difficult going forward.

“It is our belief that all members of this movement contesting for one position or the other should be returned because we believe that they have the capacity to deliver on any assigned task,” he added.