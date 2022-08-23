From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Friday Osanebi on Tuesday said no amount of enticement by the state government would stop the people from voting out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in next year’s election.

Osanebi, a former deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly and current member representing Ndokwa East constituency, said the people have already made their minds to vote against the ruling party in the state.

Recall that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had recently appointed three commissioners from Ndokwa East into the state executive council.

But addressing over 500 youths in Asaba, Osanebi declared that his local government and indeed the entire state has decided to join forces with the APC governorship candidate and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege to rescue Delta from PDP’s misrule.

He spoke while inaugurating Delta APC Youth Campaign Directorate, with Prince Stanley Emiko as Director General.

According to him, the “youth forum was convened less than 24 hours and you can see the turnout. I am glad my exit from the ruling party has gifted my constituency with two commissioners for the very first time, with so many other political aides. “Yet, I keep receiving youths defecting from the PDP in droves. The youths of Delta know the leaders they can trust. “I want to put it on record the I should personally be held responsible if our administration fail Delta youths when elected into power in 2023,” Osanebi said.

He vowed that the APC would deliver on the mandate and turn the state around for good.