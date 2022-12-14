From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Delta State, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, on Wednesday promised an aggressive development of local councils in the state if elected.

Ogboru said his administration would establish local government development initiatives with youths as drivers across the 25 councils of the state.

He said a grant of N200 million each for the 25 councils would be released every month for the development of the councils.

Ogboru spoke in Asaba where he inaugurated Delta APGA’s campaign council which has a former regent of Warri Kingdom and son of former Minister of Finance, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, as chairman.

The governorship candidate who is running for the office for the seventh time also unveiled his manifesto of ‘Jubilee Agenda’.

“Delta is underdeveloped, something is wrong when we have no farms to go to; when our hospitals have turned into consulting clinics; when insecurity is pervasive.

“But with the jubilee agenda, all these will become things of the past. In areas of infrastructure, security, environment, agriculture, comparative advantage, the jubilee agenda will address all.

“In the time past, we talked about councils development with N100 million grants but now because of the depreciating power of the naira, we are increasing it to N200 million.

“It will come under a board to be peopled by those in the councils. We are dedicating the local development initiative to youths between 20 to 40 years of age. With that initiative and N200 million each to the 25 councils development will be taking place simultaneously in the councils,” he said.

State chairman of the party, Afam Enemokwu urged members of the campaign council to take the message of real change to every nook and cranny of the state.