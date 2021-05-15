From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has warned those seeking the office for selfish interests to desist from it.

Governor Okowa specifically urged politicians in his Delta North senatorial district (Anioma) not to be carried away with the promise of being made Deputy Governor to those who relegated the zone as politically immature in the past.

He said in the next month, the process of picking a successor that would govern the state fairly, equitably and justly, would begin.

The governor spoke on Saturday in Asaba while flagging off the distribution of empowerment items for the people of Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, who represents the area.

He particularly enjoined the leadership of his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to be cautious, adding that the people were looking up them to provide the needed direction.

‘And for those of them jumping ship because of a little envelop, please, let us caution them. I thank God my brother, Elumelu invited 80 councillors from the four local governments of his constituency, and we are glad about that,’ he stated.

‘But we also know that in this same state previously, it would just be about 56 councillors because some people just felt that as Delta north people, and particularly Aniocha/Oshimili that we were not politically mature to have 20 councillors in each local government. Why would that be?

‘And the same hands that orchestrated that are the same people throwing envelopes at our people, and a few of them are jumping at such envelopes.

‘Whosoever that is coming to rule this state must be ready to ensure that there is fairness, justice and equity in everything.

‘We want somebody who will come to Asaba and see it as his own, rather than feel that Asaba as headquarter is misplaced. It ought not to be,’ he said.

The governor recalled in 2014 before the primaries for the 2015 election, eleven aspirants from the zone indicated interest to be governor, adding that none of them was willing to step down after several meetings.

‘But we give glory to God that he made it possible. God has made it possible for us to occupy this position, and today we can say Delta Central has been there, Delta South has been, Delta North has been there.

‘One story that has been told is that we are not inferior, and that somebody from Delta north has the right to vie for the topmost position in this state. That has been established by the special grace of God.

‘As we move forth, please each and everyone of us, and I am talking more to the leadership because many times, it is in your hand to give a direction to what our people will do. Please, let’s stay cautious,’ he added.