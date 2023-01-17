From Ben Dunno, Warri

As the count down to the 2023 general elections begins, Deputy Senate President and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has called out the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, to a national debate.

The APC Flagbearer who had in the last few weeks intensified his ward to ward campaign across the three senatorial districts, berated the PDP candidate Hon. Oborevwori, also Speaker, Delta state House Assembly for hiding behind his political godfather and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in his campaigns.

While expressing the need for Deltans to be well known the manifestos of the various political parties vying for the governorship seat in the state, Omo-Agege, urged the people to pressurised the PDP governorship candidate to personally speak to them in an open debate to sell his agenda.

He noted that such an open debate would also afford Hon. Oborevwori, the right opportunity of telling Deltans what he has done as the longest serving Speaker and what he will do as a governor if elected into office in 2023.

Throwing the debate challenge while speaking on Monday at Orerokpe, Aghalokpe and Adeje towns in continuation of the APC ward-to-ward campaign train to Okpe Local Government Area of the state, Omo-Agege, the Delta Central lawmaker at the Senate, said he does not see why any candidate who has something to offer would be afraid of a debate.

The APC candidate further lamented the deplorable state of some major roads in the state and demanded to know why the PDP governorship candidate as a Speaker had not use his influence to ensure the completion of the Effurun-Orerokpe-Eku dualisation project in his immediate constituency.

According to him; “I’m challenging Sheriff Oborevwori to a debate. I am using this opportunity to challenge Sheriff or Francis Oborevwori to a national television debate.

“You know the man (Sheriff) likes hiding behind people. He hides behind Governor Okowa and Esiso during campaigns.

“He should personally come out and tell Deltans what he plans to do for the people of the state.

“Now it’s the question I’m expecting they will ask me. Now as they haven’t asked Sheriff I want to ask Sheriff.

“As Sheriff is the Speaker of the House of Assembly, he’s the number three man in Delta State Government.”