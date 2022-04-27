From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has inaugurated a support group in Ijaw area of Delta State to galvanise the people of Ijaw nation for his governorship ambition in 2023.

Ijaw area of Delta State is considered a stronghold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has continued to churn out deciding votes for the ruling party in the state.

Omo-Agege has already declared his intention to contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He inaugurated the support group, Delta Ijaw Support Group for Ovie Omo-Agege (DISGO) at Tuomo, Burutu Local Government Area before advancing to neighbouring Patani council where he welcomed some leaders of the PDP into APC.

Speaking while welcoming the former PDP members, led by John Agori, Perez Nduku and Godbless Abiamaowei, Omo-Agege said he was in the governorship race to erect a new Delta to be anchored on his E.D.G.E. agenda.

Omo-Agege accused the PDP of moving the state round the same circle of under development.

He claimed the people of Patani had nothing to show for electing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015 and 2019.

