From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege has inaugurated a support group in the Ijaw area of Delta State to help galvanise the people of the Ijaw nation for his governorship ambition in 2023.

Ijaw area of Delta State is considered a stronghold of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that has continued to churn out deciding votes for the ruling party in the state.

Omo-Agege has already declared his intention to contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He inaugurated the support group Delta Ijaw Support Group for Ovie Omo-Agege (DISGO) at Tuomo, Burutu Local Government Area before advancing to neighbouring Patani LGA where he welcomed some leaders of the PDP into APC.

Speaking while welcoming the former PDP members led by John Agori, Perez Nduku and Godbless Abiamaowei, Omo-Agege said he was in the governorship race to erect a new Delta to be anchored on his E.D.G.E agenda.

Omo-Agege accused the PDP of moving the state around the same circle of underdevelopment.

“PDP are used to doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. The same underdevelopment and you expect to bring happiness to the people,” he said.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central, noted that winning elections was the only agenda of the PDP in Delta state.

The Deputy Senate President observed that the people of Patani had nothing to show for electing Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015 and 2019.

“We want to create sustainable empowerment and sustainable employment opportunities for our people. We are also looking for opportunities to bring infrastructural development to our people,” he said.

Omo-Agege who also promised to ensure enduring security in the state said he had attracted a Federal Polytechnic, a Law School, Nigeria Defence Space School approved for take-off as well as the provision of solar street lights and distribution of transformers to all communities and other developmental projects in Delta Central.

He thanked the defectors for deciding to leave their comfort zone, the PDP, to join forces with the APC to liberate the state from misrule.

In their remarks, the defectors described the PDP as a party that encourages mediocrity and lauded the developmental strides of the Deputy Senate President in his senatorial district.