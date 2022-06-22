From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has announced Sir Monday Onyeme as its deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

Onyeme, a Chartered Accountant, is the current chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was picked among three other contenders to run the joint ticket with the governorship candidate and current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Francis Oborevwori.

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Ifeanyi Osuoza announced Onyeme as the running mate in a statement issued in Asaba, this Wednesday morning.

Osuoza described Onyeme as “a loyal, dedicated and true party man, totally committed, well respected, and truly beloved in the PDP family.”

He said the party has no doubt that the pair “is already a confirmed winning combination for the 2023 governorship election.

“We are now fully ready for the electoral battle in 2023 and by the Grace of God, it will end in praise, as always.”

Onyeme, a devout Christian, was born on March 30th, 1965, at Ibabu Community of Onicha-Ukwuani in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

He had his early education at Army Children’s School, Sokoto State, Government Secondary School, Gummi in Kebbi State.

Onyeme proceeded to Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, and later to the University of Calabar, Cross River State, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree (Second Class Upper), in Accountancy.

He also has a Certificate in Information and Communication Technology, and a Master’s Degree (MA) in Business Management from the Northumbria University in Newcastle, United Kingdom. He is currently a PhD candidate in Accountancy.

The Chartered Accountant is a fellow of different professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), the Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional Faculty (FCFIP), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), among others.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .