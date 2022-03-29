From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta South senatorial district have endorsed the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as their preferred governorship candidate for the party for the 2023 election.

The chieftains under the aegis of Stakeholders and Opinion Leaders of Delta South PDP also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The vote of confidence followed a motion moved by the Secretary Delta State Board of Internal Revenue, Mike Edegware and seconded by the Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council, Godknows Angele.

Convener of the group Mike Loyibo urged Delta South to be united in their support for Governor Okowa to produce his successor.

‘Delta South as all of you know is the stronghold of the PDP and we don’t expect anything less than giving PDP a 100 per cent results according to the governor’s interest and, as leaders of Delta South, we must go back to set up structures to deliver our party.

‘We believe that it would be only fair as leaders to bring another type of Okowa to continue with the massive development that has happened in Delta.

‘The affair is now our affairs and not Governor Okowa’s affair and the capacity of Sheriff Oborevwori is not in doubt.

‘We have found that the only candidate that would sustain the firebrand of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s developmental stride is the current Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, hence we the leaders, stakeholders and opinion leaders and the entire PDP in Delta South are with him to take over the mantle in 2023.’

Earlier during a consultative meeting, Mr Sheriff Oborevwori said he had learned the art of governance, saying he was out to provide meaningful development, opportunities for all Deltans, ensure peace and security and run an all-inclusive government.

Oborevwori said: ‘I have learnt this job. For me to be the presiding officer of the House of Assembly for almost five years, working with an articulate governor; a governor that is focused, a governor that is pan-Deltan. If l am not a pan-Deltan, I will not be able to work with him.’

Soliciting the support of the people, he said: ‘I am a local content man; l am not foreign-based. Delta needs someone that has worked in the legislature and executive to take over in 2023.

‘The governor understands the terrain, he understands the people, that is why we are enjoying peace in the state, so we must elect somebody that understand this properly.

‘For me to manage 29 members; to manage the legislators for almost five years is not easy and since I could manage the House, I can successfully manage the state. Local experience and local content are what is counts for me and not all the degrees that l have. I am a unifier, not a divider, l am a pan-Deltan.

‘I am appealing to you that when you are making your decisions, consider me. Put me in your prayers. Getting to that position is not by power. It is God that gives power.’