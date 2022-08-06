From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe has disclosed that some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State were working for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Orubebe, who dumped the PDP a few weeks ago, is the Director General of the APC campaign organisation in the state.

Speaking in Asaba at the meeting of Delta North APC where the deputy governorship candidate, Friday Osanebi was unveiled, Orubebe said the APC was on a mission to rescue Delta with Omo-Agege as leader.

The former Minister said he has been talking with PDP members who have indicated interest to work for APC as they have become dissatisfied with their party led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

He encouraged APC to close ranks, forget the past and work with the unity of purpose to ensure victory for the Omo-Agege/Osanebi ticket in 2023.

Orubebe said he took it upon himself to meet personally with aggrieved leaders of APC when he joined the party, urging all to bury the hatchet and move forward.

Unveiling the deputy governorship candidate, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, said Osanebi is a political asset who has become a huge plus for the party.

Ochei described the candidate as young, tenacious and trusted to deliver, adding that the ruling PDP in the state was regretting allowing the former deputy speaker to exit their party.

In his remark, Osanebi called on the party faithful to work for the victory of the APC, saying that his coming was to add value to the APC and the governorship ticket.

Welcoming party stakeholders to the meeting, Delta north chairman, Adizue Eluaka assured that all aggrieved leaders have been fully reconciled within the senatorial district.

Eluaka stated that the 2023 election offered the best opportunity to dislodge PDP from Delta, and urged members to continue to build on the newfound peace.