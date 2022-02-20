From Paul Osuyi, Asaba
Delta North Traditional Rulers’ Forum has commended DC-23 for pruning the number of governorship aspirants from Delta Central senatorial district to three.
DC-23 with Ighoyota Amori as national chairman, is a lobby group canvassing for the zoning of the governorship seat for the 2023 election to Delta Central within the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
The group recently released it’s final report of screening of governorship aspirants, where it cleared three persons including former Minister of State for Education, Kenneth Gbagi; immediate past Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, David Edevbie; and current Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori.
Speaking at his palace, chairman of the Delta North Traditional Rulers’ Forum, Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien, said the cleared aspirants were very qualified to govern the state, and urged stakeholders in Delta Central to remain stead- fast in their quest for the governorship position.
He spoke during a consultative visit by DC-23 to Delta North traditional rulers with over 35 royal fathers from the zone in attendance.
Prof. Edozien stated that the zoning of the governor- ship seat on the basis of senatorial districts has not changed since the return of democracy in 1999, noting that the argument of zoning on ethnic basis was not tenable.
“The governorship zoning system that has been working for us is on senatorial basis. The central has gone, which is Chief James Ibori; Delta South has gone, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; and today our son, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is on the saddle.
“When we were going round to canvass for support in 2015 for Delta North.
