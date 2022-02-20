Prof. Edozien stated that the zoning of the governor- ship seat on the basis of senatorial districts has not changed since the return of democracy in 1999, noting that the argument of zoning on ethnic basis was not tenable.

“The governorship zoning system that has been working for us is on senatorial basis. The central has gone, which is Chief James Ibori; Delta South has gone, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan; and today our son, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is on the saddle. “When we were going round to canvass for support in 2015 for Delta North.