From Ben Dunno, Warri

Stakeholders in Delta State, comprising of Isoko/Urhobo Unity Forum, Youth Arise and friends of Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, have purchased and presented him with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship form to contest in the forthcoming general elections slated for next year.

The various groups who converged at the main entrance of the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) residential quarters along the popular Airport Road in the heart of Warri, chanted solidarity songs while walking down to the resident of their preferred candidate.

Making the presentation of the governorship form to the business mogul on behalf of the groups, Chief Hope Erute, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP said Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, has all it takes in terms of experience, contact and exposure to take the state to the next level.

According to him, ‘it was based on the implicit confidence that these various groups have on the ability of Chris Iyovwaye, to move the state forward that prompted them to purchase the interest form for governorship seat for him.

‘The support is ordinary. The support is fundamental. That is presenting him the form for the gubernatorial race.

‘Today, on behalf of Isoko/Urhobo Unity Forum and the Friends of Chris Iyovwaye all over Delta State we present this form to you to run for the 2023 governorship race.’

In his acceptance speech, the governorship hopeful, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye thanked the group for the gesture done him.

Deacon Iyovwaye who was flanked by his wife and members of his family said; “my people, I am profoundly grateful for this kind of gesture. It is not all the time that you see it that people will come together and say, look we’re going to purchase this form for you. I will be eternally grateful. On behalf of my family, I want to say we’re grateful.

‘By the special grace of God, we believe that Osadebe House is sure for us. The grace of God will take us there. By the time we get there, by reason of the programmes we have set already, we believe that things will begin to happen for Delta State.

‘Delta needs a governor that understands the environment. Delta needs a governor that understands the people. And by the time you know it, everything will begin to work for good.’

A cleric, Pastor Preye Foh, in a chat with reporters, described Deacon Chris Iyovwaye as the most credible governorship candidate so far in the state saying that’s why they have come to persuade him to contest the governorship race in 2023.

He urged delegates to rally around and give their votes to Deacon Chris Iyovwaye at the forthcoming primary election.

‘I am an Ijaw man but I believe in Deacon Chris. Please let me tell you something. The bible says because there was no man to till the ground, there was no rain for 50 years until God sent a man and there was rain. If Deacon Chris becomes the governor, there will be rain in this state. There will be spiritual rain, economic rain, and financial rain. We are going to work on our delegates.’

The Woman leader of Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief (Mrs) Felicia Suleiman, said the women are solidly behind Deacon Chris Iyovwaye in the 2023 governorship race.

‘The stand for the women is total support. We have seen a principal that has qualities that no other aspirant has. He has the fear of God, he is a technocrat. He will turn Delta State around. It’s like what’s happening in Anambra State now. When you see Soludo, you know that there’s a change. That’s how when Deacon Chris Iyovwaye will emerge, there will be a Change in Delta State. So, the women are totally in support of him,’ she stated.

Prince Joseph Arubi Etche, an Itsekiri man who is from the three Warri Local Government Areas said: ‘This matter is not a matter of tribe or group of parties and what have you. It is the person who can deliver. Chris Iyovwaye is a very cerebral person. I have known him right from the business world.

‘He has a passion. He is intelligent and he knows the appropriate to do at the appropriate time. His candidature for the governorship in 2023 is a divine thing for all Deltans.’