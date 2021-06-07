Ben Dunno, Warri

Former Governor of Delta state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta Central and South Senatorial Districts to remain focused and committed to the success of the party, irrespective of whatever issues designed to create division among them.

The immediate past governor who gave the advice at the Government House Annex in Warri at the weekend during the stakeholders meeting of party faithful from the area, specifically cautioned members from making statements capable of causing disaffections within the party.

Speaking against the backdrop of growing controversies and arguments among party faithfuld on which senatorial district the governorship candidate of the party would emerge from between the Central and South Senatorial districts, Uduaghan noted that the interest of the party should always come first.

Recounting the Rwanda genocide that started like a minor issue before it escalated to a full blown war, Uduaghan expressed thr need for unity and peace within the party, stating that “hate speech” could result to dire consequences.

According to him; “Disunity usually degenerates into the issue of hate speeches. Some of you may have noticed in the last few weeks, pronouncements are being made, that bothers on hate speeches by members of this party”.

“Let us minimize hate speeches. Who will be governor will be; who will be senator will be senator; who will be in House of Reps, will be there. How God will do it, you will not know. Don’t think you can force yourself into any position. I am telling you not because I like talking, but I am talking from experience. Who will be, will be!

“Let us not create enmity because of election that will not happen this year; let us try to actualize our ambitions in peace. Please, I want to appeal that in our ambitions, we should be careful in what we say, how we act and carry ourselves.

“I have managed crisis, before I became governor and while I was a governor. As a governor, I had to put up my hands up in the river, when soldiers pointed AK47 at me. I couldn’t go with security. I am worried about crisis and I pray we do not have any”.

On his part, the Deputy Governor of Delta state, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro emphasized the need for party members to exercise “decorum” as the party prepares for the 2023 elections.