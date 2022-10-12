From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed October 21 for judgment in an appeal filed by Mr David Edevbie, the Delta State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election.

Edevbie is asking the Supreme Court to re-affirm his candidacy as the validly elected governorship candidate of the party.

Edevbie, in a 23-ground of appeal, faulted the entire unanimous decision of the three-man panel of the Court of Appeal led by Justice Peter Ige and asked the apex court to hold that he is the rightful candidate of the PDP in the Delta State governorship election slated for February next year.

The appeal filed by his lawyer, Mr Eko Ejembi Eko (SAN), has Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor, PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, respectively.