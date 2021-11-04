From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has expressed optimism in narrowing down to three by February 2022 the number of Urhobo aspirants who have declared or shown interest in running for Governor of Delta State.

Its President-General, Olorogun Moses Ighenerume Taiga, who made this disclosure while addressing newsmen at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Ughelli North Council area of Delta State, yesterday, as part of the activities marking the 90th anniversary of the union, said the screening exercise was in the best interest of the ethnic nationality.

He noted that already the screening committee set by the body had started compiling the list of all the notable politicians who have signified interest across all political parties and not just the two dominant ones and by the time they are done with this, they would all be invited for an interview to determine their credibility and seriousness.

According to him, ‘we are aware that some of those that have shown interest are not serious contenders, many of them don’t even have the financial muzzle to embark on the campaign and are just making noise everywhere to attract undue attention to themselves.

‘We are not also unmindful of the fact that many of those you are seeing showing interest now is even broke and they have been approaching people like us behind closed doors to beg for financial support.

‘What many of them are doing today by declaring for governorship is just to buy cheap popularity with their ambition, as the focus of most of them are usually to be settled either in cash or kind with appointments.

‘And that is the more reason we are taking this screening exercise seriously this time around, in order for us to be able to separate the chaff from the wheat and present a formidable Urhobo candidate that would deliver on the mandate.

‘We are only going to be focusing our attention on one major question for all the aspirants during the screening and that question bothers on finding out what plans do they have for the Urhobo nation if elected into office as the governor,’ he concluded.

