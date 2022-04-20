From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The leadership of the apex Urhobo socio-cultural body, Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) has continued to receive knocks for endorsing David Edevbie as the preferred governorship aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The latest attack on the umbrella body for Urhobo nation is coming from the Coalition of Urhobo Youths (CUY), who faulted the endorsement, and urged Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to reject the decision.

The coalition comprises of Urhobo Youth Leaders Association (UYLA), Urhobo Youth Council (UYC), Urhobo National Youth Movement (UNYM) HOSTCOM Youths, Ex Agitators and UPU Youth Wing.

In a text of press statement read by the chairman of the coalition, Isaac Omomedia after an emergency meeting on Wednesday, CUY took a swipe on the president-general of UPU, Moses Taiga, and disassociated Urhobo youths from the endorsement.

The statement was signed by Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, Coordinator, Samuel Oghotomo representing UYLA; and Engho Godspower representing UYC.

Omomedia described the endorsement as ridiculous and laughable, noting that action of the Moses Taiga-led UPU was capable of dragging Urhobo nation into the mud.

He said as the father of all, the UPU was expected to be neutral in the process provided the governorship rotates to Dental central in 2023.

Omomedia insisted that the action of UPU was intended to divide Urhobo nation since the Urhobo socio-cultural body is not a pan Delta platform.

“One did not expect UPU to dabble into the internal affairs of any political party. This is one misstep too many and we cannot fold our arms to allow a self-serving gang of compromised, ineffective and irresponsible bodies of politicians drag the revered UPU down the mud of political idiocy and unpardonable infamy.

“We the youths would therefore want to appeal to all Deltans that what Moses Taiga and his co-travelers did, does not have the blessing of the Urhobo Youths and other meaning Urhobo Sons and Daughters.

“We believe in One Delta State as such all ethnic nationalities in the state will jointly select and elect an Urhobo son who is detribalized but a product of the political consensus and stand of all Deltans.

“Let us repeat for the umpteenth time that UPU is not a political party, as such we wonder why they are trying to interfere in the internal affairs of the PDP,” he stated.

The youths vowed to make Urhobo nation ungovernable for Moses Taiga if he failed to resign as the president-general of UPU, insisting that the action was tantamount to gambling with the destiny of the youths in Urhobo land.

Also speaking, coordinator of the coalition, Vincent Oyibode, noted that Governor Okowa had promised to conduct a transparent governorship primaries for all the contestants, and pledged Urhobo youths support to his administration.

“We call on His Excellency to disregard the Taiga Moses irresponsible and selfish endorsement, as your sobriquet, Ekwueme the talk Na do and we strongly believe that as you had promised the PDP your party free and fair primary, we are strongly behind you in the conduct of a visibly transparent elections for the party candidate to emerge, we call on all delegates to open their eyes,” Oyibode added.