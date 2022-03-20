From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Monarchs in Delta North senatorial district on Saturday tackled the umbrella body of royal fathers in the state, the Delta Traditional Rulers’ Council, over the latter’s comment on the proposed summit to discuss the contentious issue of zoning of the governorship seat in 2023.

Chairman of the council and the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Major- General Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), had dissociated the state traditional rulers from the proposed summit on the grounds that they were apolitical.

But rising from an emergency meeting in Asaba, Delta North Traditional Rulers’ Forum insisted that the summit was to be hosted by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien at a senatorial level.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the emergency meeting, Public Relations Officer of the forum and the Obi of Abavo, Uche Irenuma, frowned at the statement credited to the Orodje of Okpe.

He said: “Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum headed by the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien has read with dismay a statement credited to the leadership of the state traditional rulers council which is not the true representation of the activities of the state traditional council meeting held at its secretariat in Asaba on Wednesday.

“The Asagba who is the chairman of Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum is in top consultations with the leadership of the traditional rulers’ forum at the senatorial/ethnic levels. So, the chairman of Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has no business on what is being done at this level for a more peaceful and prosperous Delta for all.