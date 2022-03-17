From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The contentious issue of zoning arrangement for the Delta State governorship election in 2023 appears to have tear traditional rulers in the state apart.

In political cycles, the raging issue of power shift to the Urhobo nation in Delta central senatorial district come 2023 has been on with Ijaw ethnic nation of Delta south arguing that it is their turn to produce the next governor on grounds that there was no prior rotational agreement.

In an attempt to lay the issue to rest, the Forum of Delta North Traditional Rulers with the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien as chairman, proposed a Royal Fathers’ summit to discuss the issue.

Already, Delta north traditional rulers met with their counterparts in Delta central, and they are scheduled to meet with Delta south monarchs before the proposed summit.

However, the state traditional rulers’ council, which is the umbrella body for monarchs in the state, has dissociated itself from the proposed summit.

Fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the council’s meeting in Asaba, chairman of the council and Orodje of Okpe, Major General Felix Mujakpuerou rtd, Orhue I explained that traditional rulers in the state were apolitical, adding that there was no basis to convoke such summit.

Flanked by the 1st Vice Chairman of the council, Pere SP Luke Kalanama VIII and 2nd Vice Chairman, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu I, the Orodje of Okpe disclosed that the council was unaware of such move, adding that the highly exalted traditional institution should not be dragged in to politics.

The chairman however assured that royal fathers will continue to work and cooperate with any government in power for the growth, peace and development of Delta State.

He advised against royal rathers against the conferment of chieftaincy titles on persons of questionable characters in the society following the submission of internet fraud report by the 2nd vice chairman of the council.

The council enjoined members to tackle the menace of internet fraud through awareness campaign, and urged government to develop a zero tolerance policy to rid the state of internet fraud and other forms of criminality.