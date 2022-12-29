From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons have been confirmed dead while 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an early morning accident along the Ubulu-Okiti axis of the Benin-Asaba highway in Delta State.

Among the dead were two males and a female while seven males and five females survived the accident with injuries.

The fatal crash which occurred at about 7 am this morning, involved a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number KSH 688 ZF and a red truck with registration number UWN 368 XT.

Both commercial vehicles were said to be coming from Agbor and heading towards Asaba when the crash occurred.

Delta State commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Udeme, Bassey Eshiet confirmed the accident to our correspondent in Asaba.

Eshiet identified driving all night and a speed violation as possible causes of the crash.

He said 15 persons comprising nine males and six females, were involved in the accident.

According to him, operatives of FRSC rescued the injured victims at the hospital, adding that the corpses of the dead victims had been evacuated to the morgue.

At the time of this report, Eshiet said his men in conjunction with Ohwashi Police MTD were clearing road obstructions that resulted from the accident.