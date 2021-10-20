From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested three suspects in Warri with a cache of hard drugs.

The suspects – Abubakar Usman, 30; Ibrahim Sani, 28; Mohammed Bello, 24 – were arrested during a raid of black spots at the Ugbuwangue area of Warri.

Police spokesman DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the arrest in Asaba, the state capital, said eleven sachets of tramadol, three bottles of codeine syrup, one sachet of swinol and 54 wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from them, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Edafe further confirmed the arrest of two other suspects with a locally made gun along the Ughelli-Warri road in Ughelli by operatives of Eagle Net patrol.

According to him, the operatives had intercepted a commercial Vinto car with registration number UGH 14 ND with six occupants.

‘Two of the occupants, one Kelly Ogoja (35) of Adabrasa community, Okpe and Joseph Samuel (26) of Osubi community immediately jumped down and ran into a nearby bush.

‘They were chased and arrested and upon searching them, one locally made pistol was recovered from Kelly Ogoja. suspects and exhibit are in custody while investigation is ongoing,’ he said.

