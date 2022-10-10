From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three nurses at a private hospital (name withheld) in Asaba, Delta State have been arrested over the alleged missing sensory organs of a deceased baby.

Parents of the deceased newborn alleged that the child’s ear, eyes and nose were missing when they got home after being discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

According to a source at the hospital, the newborn was not delivered there but was brought in on Sunday.

The source added that a Paediatrician confirmed the baby dead at the hospital.

“The parents brought the child to the hospital on Sunday evening, and when our Paediatrician confirmed the baby dead.

“The hospital discharged them and the parents both the father and mother of the child carried the child away.

Surprisingly, this Monday morning, the parents brought the baby, accusing the hospital of removing the baby’s eyes, noise, ear.

“He (father) came with the police and arrested some nurses in the hospital,” the source said.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Although Edafe could not provide much detail, he noted that information had it that child was delivered in another hospital and was on referral to the said hospital.