From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A 28-year old mother, Gift Ohanezeze, on Monday in Asaba alleged that her 19-month old son, Obinna, was flogged like a goat by teachers in his school which might eventually led to the death of the minor.

Little Obinna died on Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) where he was referred from a private hospital when his condition deteriorated.

He allegedly received 31 strokes of the cane from his teacher, one Emeka, 24-year old son of the proprietress of the school, Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School located at Camp 74, Asaba.

Narrating the torture her son went through in the hands of the teachers, Gift said she registered Obinna at the school three weeks ago, only to be visited with the tragedy.

Fighting back tears, the 28-year old graduate said she stormed the school on Monday February 7, that day of the flogging, and met the school owner who insisted that the minor committed a grievous offense but asked that she should come the following day.

“I said what would be the offense of a child of one year and seven months. So, I left. Throughout that night we did not sleep.

“The next, Tuesday, I took him back, that was when I could even see him properly, the bruises were uncountable.

“As I was making noise creating a scene for the teacher to come out, pupils from the class came out and told me that ‘our big mummy and uncle, and one aunty tied Obinna with white hanky hand and leg, and was flogging him like a goat.’

“I now say who is big mummy, they pointed at the proprietress. I met her and she didn’t deny it, she said Obinna is stubborn, that was why. And I said who held him by the hand and leg, the son came out, looked into my face and he was the one. My younger brother said he should come out, and he slapped my brother,” she alleged.

She said Obinna’s condition deteriorated, hence they took him to the hospital at about 4am on Thursday where the doctor said the pains resulted from internal bleeding, and administered medication on him.

She said his condition was not getting better, prompting the referral to FMC where medics battled unsuccessfully to save the lad.

According to her, as soon as Obinna died, the school owner attempted to escape from Asaba to Onitsha but was trapped down at the park where the police took her and Emeka into custody.

She insisted that three teachers flogged her son and inflicted multiple bruises on him, adding that one of the suspects had already escaped from town.

Meanwhile, the state government has already sealed the premises of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, even as the government insisted that the place was being operated illegally.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu who was flanked by his Primary Education counterpart, Chika Ossai, and Humanitarian Support Services, Bridget Anyanfulu, said the state government was very interested in the matter and see to it’s logical conclusion observing the tenets of the law.

On his part, Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali informed that the command has “opened full blown investigation.

“Post mortem examination would be carried out to ascertain the medical cause of death but for now, as it were, it is alleged that it was the beating that killed him. That is left for the medical doctor to confirm. At the end of the day, the case would be charged to court.”