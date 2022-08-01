From Joseph Obukata, Warri

At least four persons were burnt beyond recognition following a ghastly motor accident involving a stationed Dangote truck and a commercial vehicle along the East-West road in Ughelli, Delta State.

According to a witness, the accident occurred in the early hours of Monday at the popular Ekuigbo junction in the Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the car which was reportedly used to convey illegally refined diesel was escaping from security operatives when it rammed into the parked Dangote truck.

This resulted in the car bursting into flames with the occupants burnt beyond recognition.

A source in the area who confirmed this said that the accident vehicle was allegedly being chased by yet-to-be identified security operatives when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it on the stationed truck.

State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Bright Edafe confirmed the deaths but declined to give details.