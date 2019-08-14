Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, has advised legal officers under the state government payroll to show more commitment in the discharge of their duties.

He urged them to uphold integrity as their watchword, and eschew any act inimical to their career advancement and that of the civil service.

Mrakpor gave the advice in Asaba during a courtesy visit by executives of the state chapter of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN), led by its Chairman, Thomas Anigara.

The commissioner said as part of government commitment in promoting the rule of law and efficient legal practice by state lawyers, the ministry has paid the annual practicing fees of all state counsel, and enjoined them to reciprocate the gesture.

He also promised to sponsor legal officers in the Ministry of Justice to the 2019 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) holding in Lagos this month.

Mrakpor noted that the annual NBA conference is a veritable platform for lawyers to learn and interact with older and more experienced members of the profession, adding that the various sessions of the conference where erudite lectures are delivered helps in promoting efficiency and fostering legal practice in the country.

He assured legal officers, who had already registered for the conference with their personal funds of reimbursement, and encouraged all lawyers in the ministry to attend the Lagos conference.

The attorney general also assured of the ministry’s preparedness to lend its support towards the successful hosting of the national executive council meeting of LOAN proposed to be hosted by Delta State in November.

He, however, expressed sadness over the inability of lawyers to access the funds budgeted for car loans for lawyers in the 2018 and 2019 budgets and advised LOAN’s executive members to liaise with the director of Planning Research and Statistics of the ministry to fashion how to access the said loan.

Anigara had poured encomium on Mrakpor for his sterling leadership qualities and excellent performance during the first tenure of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration, saying he made them proud as the number one member of the association.

The LOAN chairman, who pledged their support and loyalty for the Okowa’s administration, also pleaded with the attorney general to ensure qualified persons are appointment as judges from the ministry, pointing out that such appointment would create room for the advancement of others to become directors.