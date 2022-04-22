From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday said the Agro-Industrial Park at Aboh-Ogwashi, Aniocha South Local Government Area, would be ready for inauguration in November, 2022.

The project sitting over 180 hectares of land is expected to have a rice factory, warehouses, packing house, cold storage area, offices, laboratories, guide centre, gas station, garage, storage rooms, workers residential areas, water house, sewage treatment plant and other agro processing units.

Speaking with journalists shortly after inspecting ongoing works at the park, the governor, who said the contracting firm had assured on the completion of the project, explained that the project was necessary to enhance development of the state’s agro potential.

He said basic infrastructure were being put in place at the park to meet completion target, and lauded the host community for support and cooperation for the project “which holds a lot for mutual benefits for the community and investors.

“Let me appreciate the level of cooperation we have had with the Ogwashi-Uku community because they gave us over 180 hectares of land for the Agro-Industrial Park.

“We thought the park was necessary because of the need to help develop our agricultural potential in this state and the Park is actually meant for agro-processing and we are using rice mill as the nucleus of the industrial production coming up in this place.

“But many other agro-industry processing facilities and industries are supposed to come in here and you can see that there are already mapped out commercial plots ready for allocation for companies that want to come in.

“The basic infrastructure at the centre is already being put in place not just for the rice mills; you have service quarters, warehouses and many other things that are going to come in, including the source of power.

“The most important thing about this park is the river which means that we are able to provide irrigation services all year round from that river.

“I have drawn their attention on the need to start the road development in the park because of the rainy season that is about to set in because that’s the only set back they are likely going to have.

“The contractor has promised to deliver the project towards the end of November which means if they start the road project now, they will still have time during the break in August and in the later part of October to finish with the road project.”