From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, on Wednesday, called on members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Isoko South to unite and mobilise massively for the state House of Assembly by-election in Isoko South Constituency I holding on Saturday, September 11.

Governor Okowa made the call while addressing PDP members and supporters at a rally at Oleh.

He explained that the mobilisation of the electorate was necessary given the new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System ( BVAS ) device, which would ensure simultaneous accreditation of voters with fingerprints and photographs to ensure authenticity and validity of votes cast.

The governor called for unity among party leaders and stakeholders ahead of the polls, saying that quarrelling was part of politics but that the people should not allow anger to destroy the collective interest of the people.

There is a need to be united because a divided people cannot develop as much as a united people and I want brotherly love and unity to continue to reign in Isoko land.

‘Isoko people are already a blessed people and it is my prayer that Isoko nation will not see the kind of things that happened this year because we have lost a lot of sons and daughters of Isoko this year alone,’ he said.

Governor Okowa commended party leaders and stakeholders in the area for resolving to work in the interest of the party and its candidate for the by-election, Mr Ovuakpoye Evivie.

‘Let us mobilise the people to come and vote and after voting stay and protect your votes.

‘I look forward to hearing the result because I am very sure we will win convincingly and shut up the mouth of opposition once and for all,’ he stated.

On the electricity challenge in Oleh, the governor said that he would liaise with the Commissioner for Energy, Mr Jonathan Ukodhiko, to proffer a solution.

He said that his administration would solve the problem because it was necessary to do so and not because of the election ahead.

‘As of today, the issue of energy and power is no longer in the hands of the state government. So, whatever we do in that regard is to assist our people because the sector has been privatised already,’ the governor stated.

The state’s chairman of PDP, Kingsley Esiso, urged the people to remain steadfast in their support for PDP.

He said that the ruling party at the centre had nothing to offer other than encouraging incompetence, insecurity, hunger and poverty in the country and called on party faithful to come out en masse to vote for the umbrella party.

The chairman of the party in Isoko South, Chief Godspower Obaro, said the people of Oleh would vote PDP in appreciation of the massive infrastructural development in the area, especially the reconstruction of Old Oleh-Ozoro road and dualisation of Emore Road by the Okowa administration.

He said the opposition candidate lacked political background and acceptability to win elections, adding that PDP would win convincingly on Saturday.

