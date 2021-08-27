Delta Air has added 30 incremental A321neo aircraft to its existing order with Airbus as it says the transaction further positions it as a leader in the industry, while reinforcing its’ strategic fleet objectives to boost operations and drive productivity.

Delta’s S.V.P, Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain, Mahendra Nair, said: “Adding these aircraft strengthens Delta’s commitment to replacing older fleets with more sustainable, fuel-efficient jets, and offers the best customer experience in the industry. Delta appreciates the extensive partnership with the Airbus team in support of our strategic growth plans, and we look forward to continuing to work together throughout the recovery and in the years ahead.”

Delta is converting purchase rights for the aircraft into firm orders under its existing A321neo purchase agreement with Airbus. It follows a similar transaction in April, when Delta and Airbus converted 25 A321neo purchase rights into firm orders and added 25 incremental A321neo options.

These purchase commitments look ahead to Delta’s future needs, supporting replacement of older, less fuel-efficient narrow body aircraft. In total, Delta now has 288 aircraft purchase commitments, including both wide body and narrow body jets.

The airline expects to take delivery of its first A321neo in the first half of 2022, with deliveries of these aircraft continuing through 2027. Many of Delta’s A321neos will be delivered from the Airbus U.S. The airline has taken delivery of 87 U.S.-manufactured Airbus aircraft since 2016.