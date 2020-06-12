Chinelo Obogo

Delta Air is establishing the airline’s first global cleanliness division, a new department within the customer experience organisation, dedicated to innovating and evolving its already-high cleanliness standards.

In the three months since the global pandemic dramatically impacted the world, teams across Delta quickly established a new standard of cleanliness for the airline and industry. This latest move is a unique way for the global carrier to continue bringing laser focus to cleanliness efforts as part of the layers of protection it is offering customers.

The cleanliness transformation that customers experience is the foundation upon which Delta’s future travel experience is being built and leading the organisation is Mike Medeiros, vice president – Global Cleanliness.

“Mike has been a steadfast leader in our transformation and cleanliness focus to date, effectively working across teams to coordinate our massive efforts at scale.

“This team will bring the same focus and rigor to cleanliness that we’re known for in transforming customer expectations for on-time, completion and baggage performance, so that customers can feel confident when choosing to fly with us,” Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer said.

The global cleanliness organisation will further develop and execute Delta’s cleanliness standards, methods and quality management to ensure a consistently safe and sanitised experience across its facilities and aircraft for employees and customers, alike.