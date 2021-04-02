By Chinelo Obogo

Delta Air is reintroducing onboard snacks, beverages and extending the validity of all tickets expiring in 2021 – as well as all new tickets purchased this year, through the end of 2022.

The airline said customers can now look forward to industry-first loyalty rewards, digital tools that make it simple and seamless to satisfy travel requirements, more seats to more destinations, and new and classic onboard refreshment options.

It also said it is welcoming customers back with new travel experiences while enhancing the Delta CareStandard health and safety commitment by launching new digital resources to make travel planning easier, including an interactive map that is searchable by price and destination type. The airline is offering SkyMiles members the ability to earn up to 75 percent more toward Medallion Status on most ticket types, including Award Travel.

Delta Chief Executive Officer, Ed Bastian said: “Our customers have always been the voices that guide us at Delta, and that was amplified during the pandemic. During the past year, we transformed our service to ensure their health, safety, convenience and comfort during their travels. Now, with vaccinations becoming more widespread and confidence in travel rising, we’re ready to help customers reclaim their lives.

“While Delta’s decision to block middle seats has given many customers a reason to choose Delta over the past year, the signature hospitality of our employees and the experiences they deliver to customers every day have also deepened their trust in our airline.

“The relationships we’ve built, together with the knowledge that nearly 65 percent of those who flew Delta in 2019 anticipate having at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, are what’s giving us the assurance to offer customers the ability to choose any seat on our aircraft, while also introducing new services, products and rewards to support the journey. We take great pride in the trust we’ve built with customers by listening and delivering on what they said was most important, and that is the approach you can continue to expect.”