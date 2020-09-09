Chinelo Obogo

Delta Air has resumed operations from Lagos to Atlanta starting Wednesday, September 9, 2020. The airline said it will fly four times a week with departures on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flights between Lagos and Atlanta will temporarily make a brief stop in Dakar, with final administrative approvals for nonstop service expected shortly. Customers will not be able to board or disembark in Senegal. The flight will be operated using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

The airline’s Commercial Director for Africa, Bobby Bryan said: “We know how important access to the United States is for our customers and now the restrictions have been lifted, we’re looking forward to re-starting our Lagos service to facilitate travel and business opportunities in Atlanta and beyond.

“Customers will have a different flying experience the next time they step onboard but this is to ensure the highest standards of safety for them and our people, which is our number one priority. We are also offering additional flexibility with tickets so customers have extra peace of mind should they need it.

“For all new flights purchased through December 31, 2020, travelers have the option to change their flight without a change fee for a year from the date of purchase. Changing an existing booking is easy through our app.”

Last month, Delta announced that it will extend its middle seat block and limit the number of customers on board every flight until at least January 6, 2021. For customers traveling alone or with one other companion, middle seats will be blocked for safety. For parties of three or more, middle seats will appear as available for booking, to allow families and travel companions to select seats together.

As part of its COVID-19 health and safety measures, Delta requires employees and customers to wear a face mask or appropriate covering when travelling. Furthermore, the airline has introduced the Delta CareStandard its commitment to a superior level of cleanliness, more space and safer service designed to ensure customers can travel with confidence. As part of this, the airline has founded a Global Cleanliness Division dedicated to innovating and evolving its already-high cleanliness standards to ensure a consistently safe and sanitized experience across its facilities and aircraft for employees and customers, alike. Customers travelling between Nigeria and the United States will see these measures on their next flight. They include: Sanitising the aircraft before every flight; Boarding flights from back-to-front – reducing the instances of customers needing to pass by one another; Temporarily streamlining onboard food and beverage service and providing supplies directly to customers when available, including hand sanitisers in wellness kits.