Delta Airline tuned up the hospitality with new services designed by flight attendants to raise the bar in the industry as it reinvents international main cabin services. Designed to delight, the new service launched on November 5, 2019, features welcome cocktails, hot towel service, bistro-style dining and more.

Delta’s Senior Vice President, In-Flight Service, Allison Ausband said of the new product that the aim is to make every customer feel good. “How we make every customer feel across their travel journey is extremely important to us. That’s why our team designed this new service through the eyes of our customers – putting their ideas into action and giving them a delightful experience that exceeds their expectations. We want every customer, no matter where they sit on the flight, to know how much they’re appreciated.

“Since the beginning, Delta has had a design team comprised of more than 20 flight attendants who’ve been leading the charge, rigorously testing and refining the service along the way to get it just right. The airline tested this service on more than 1,200 flights – making it the longest-tested service in Delta’s history. The flagship service includes a multitude of thoughtful enhancements that are sure to delight customers throughout their long-haul flights.

“Shortly after reaching cruising altitude, main cabin customers will be presented with a welcome cocktail to kick off the experience. For its first welcome cocktail, the airline landed on an Italian classic: the Bellini, a combination of sparkling wine and peach nectar. It’s globally known, fit for a celebration, and offers a subtle nod to Delta’s Georgia roots.

“During meal service, customers can make their choice of upgraded appetisers and larger entrees – mixing and matching much like traditional restaurant dining. Standard meal trays will be replaced with more elegant, custom-designed service ware made with 30 percent bio-based materials, featuring upgraded cutlery that ditches the plastic wrapper in favor of a new, sleek placemat for use on the tray table.