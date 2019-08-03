Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government reports that an Instrument Landing System (ILS) has been installed successfully at the Asaba International Airport.

Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Asaba on Saturday, explained that the installation was part of efforts to upgrade the airport.

Aniagwu noted that with the successful installation of the ILS, bad weather reports would no longer affect operations of aircrafts flying into and out of the airport.

He assured that once the ongoing installation of the Air Field Lighting systems is completed, the airport would be able to operate effectively at night in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) standards.

“The Asaba International Airport has the capacity to become a major hub for local and international flight operations,” he stated, while calling on the relevant regulatory authorities to give the “necessary approvals for the operation of Boeing 777 and other bigger airplanes in and out of the airport.”

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards ensuring the complete upgrade of the airport, and make it an aviation hub in the region.