Ben Dunno, Warri

A new twist has been introduced into the intra party crisis rocking the opposition All Progressives Congress in Delta State, with some stakeholders under the auspices of Forum of APC 2019 Election Aspirants and Candidates, calling for the immediate resignation of the party Secretary, Comrade Chidi Okonji, over alleged anti-party activities.

Also indicted was the party state Organizing Secretary, Sir, A.S Mene, whom they insist must be explelled from the State Working Committee (SWC), as both officers have been alleged to have played a role in defrauding and selling out the party in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

Making the demands in a communique issued at the end of its appraisal meeting of the 2019 general elections in Asaba, the APC 2019 Aspirants/Candidates Forum further requested clarifications from the party’s gubernatorial candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, on how N4 billion released to the state chapter for elections was spent.

The communique read in part; “We the forum of APC 2019 election aspirants and canidates, hereby demand the immediate resignation of Okonji Chidi, State Secretary and Sir, A.S Mene, State Organizing Secretary from the SWC for their ignoble roles in defrauding the party.

“We also seek explanation from the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of our party, Chief Great Ogboru on how the N4 billion released to the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the elections was spent.

“We demand further explanation from Chief Great Ogboru on why he should purchase cars for two State Executive members of the party and other cronies, from the election funds without recourse to the leadership and other stakeholders of the party in the State”.

“We have been inundated with complaints on how Chief Great Ogboru unilaterally spent election monies released to him in the past including the one of the last election, which he contested under the umbrella of our great party the APC”.

“We also demand among other things, explanation why Chief Great Ogboru used his position as a gubernatorial candidate of our party to substitute names of those who won primary elections in their constituencies with the names of his cronies thereby causing the party so much disaffection, acrimonious rancour and misfortune in those constituencies during the election.

“Furthermore, we also demand answers to the following questions: As a governorship candidate, he Ogboru should tell us how many votes he garnered for Mr. President during the elections.

“How many votes was Ogboru able to garner for the Senate and House of Representatives candidates? How many votes as governorship candidate was he able to muster during the governorship election and what was the margin of victory between himself and the PDP candidate”?the forum queried.

The forum’s communique was signed by; Rt. Hon. Halims Ogheneochuko Agoda, High Chief Michael Johnny, Hon. Charles Olisa, Hon. Havest Igben, Barr. Matthew Omonade, Hon. Chief Hope Abijor and Barr. Edafe Emakpor.

Others were Barr. Felix Morka,

Hon. Rister A. Izedunor, Hon. Okubo Ojoto, Hon. Chief Benjamin Sharta (AKA DJ Ben)

Engr. Uhrorho Koyoyo, Engr. K.K. Djagbo, Hon. Duke Okporua, Hon. Stephen Owherhi, Hon. Chief Hero Omwirhiren and Hon. John Oghenerume Oyibokwifi.Those who also signed the document were Hon. Ighovojah Rosemary Esombi, Hon. Moses Ogodo and Hon. Tabuko Emmanuel.

It would be recalled that the state party secretary, Comrade Chidi Okonji, had earlier in the week demanded the immediate suspension of the party state Chairman, Prophet Jones Erue, over alleged financial impropriety, highhandedness and fragrant disregard to constitutional provisions in making critical decisions concerning the party.

At a press conference in Warri, on Wednesday, Mr. Okonji, had accused the Prophet Erue of persistently refusing to give an account or provide information on all funds of the party.

According to him, “monies collected from sales of forms for local government elections, general elections, grants from the national office, donations and gifts to the party had all gone unaccounted for.

“That his persistent refusal and/or failure to call State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Committee (SEC) meetings have made the party dysfunctional, lacking in internal cohesion and harmony.

“The state secretariat in Asaba has remained firmly under lock and key with the administrative staff and security men owed 16 months salary and benefits,” he stated.