From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on Saturday described the conduct of local government congresses in Delta State as peaceful.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central, said the peaceful conduct of the congress was an indication that the party was poised to take over the state from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He commended the party faithful during the exercise and urged those who emerged as party officials across the 25 Local Government Areas to be magnanimous in victory.

In some of the places across Delta North monitored by The Sun, the congress was devoid of crisis as at the time of filing this report.

The exercise was conducted in the presence of security operatives and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Stern looking security men were however stationed at the state secretariat of the party in Asaba, ostensibly to forestall any breach of the peace.

Chairman of the State Local Government Congress Committee Mr Matthew Omegara said the exercise was peaceful in areas visited by his committee members.

As at the time of filing this report, results were already trickling in.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.