From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Sunday raised the alarm over alleged assassination attempt on the vice chairman (Delta north) of the caretaker committee of the party in the state, Prince Fred Mordi.

Mordi was allegedly trailed to his house on Saturday night in Asaba by two men said to be armed with AK 47 while returning from Ogwashi-Uku where a reception was said to have be organized in his honour.

He was earlier in the day sworn-in as the new vice chairman (Delta north) of the state APC caretaker committee following the defection of the former occupant, George Okafor to the People Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by the state chairman of the caretaker committee, Jones Ode Erue,

expressed deep shock at the attempted assassination and robbery attack on Mordi.

Erue described it as “one crime too many that must be investigated by the police and other security agencies in the state.”

He bemoaned the state of insecurity in Asaba and its environs “where both real and political armed hoodlums parade the streets unchallenged, terrorizing law abiding citizens.”

Erue alleged that uncompromising chieftains of the APC have become targets of attacks by hoodlums, noting that the PDP-led state government has failed to guarantee security of lives and propoerty.

He stressed that “the timing of this heinous crime is suspect and wonders the actual intention of the assailants who robbed Mordi of his mobile phones, bank ATM cards, large sum of money, car key and other valuables at gun point on a day he was inaugurated as State Vice Chairman APC Delta North.”

The party chairman called on the police to track down the suspects, and assured Mordi of the unflinching support of the party leadership in efforts to unmask the culprits.