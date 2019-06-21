A member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Nicholas Mutu, representing Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency in Delta State, has reacted to allegations of forgery and impersonation being leveled against him by the defeated candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC) in the area in the February 2019 general election, Mr. Collins Eselemo.

Mutu, who contested and won on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the allegations as frivolous and ill-motivated,added that they were aimed at damaging his hard-earned reputation.

The conventional and social media have been awashed lately with allegations of certificate forgery and impersonation against Mutu, by his main opponent in the election.

However, Mutu, in his reaction in a statement issued by Media Adviser, Mr. Ebitimi Ogbomah, said all the allegations bordering on certificate forgery and impersonation had been “rubbished by the responses of the appropriate authorities, including all the schools he (Mutu) attended and the National Assembly, where he had been a member, courtesy of the good people of Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency, since 1999.”

On the allegation that Mutu’s West African Examinations Council ((WAEC) Ordinary Level School Certificate/General Certificate of Education (GCE), issued by the management of Rivers State School of Basic Studies, Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, now, known as Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, was fake, Ogbomah said the letter written by the Registrar of the institute, Mr. Chris Woke, on the matter, cleared Mutu of any wrongdoing.

In the letter, Woke confirmed that the school was not only recognised but was a centre for WAEC and GCE in 1986, when Mutu sat for the examination. He attached certified copies of the master list/computer print-out of candidates, who sat for the examination in the centre in 1986, and Mutu, with number 21648/094, was among the candidates.

Again, Woke, in the letter, which was sequel to an enquiry made by Mutu’s solicitors, Mr. Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, stated, “I write to confirm that the former Rivers State School of Basic Studies, Rumuola, Port Harcourt (now Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic), was a recognised school and centre for West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Ordinary Level School Certificate/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Examinations as at May/June 1986.”

Consequently, Ogbomah urged the public to ignore the “rantings of Collins Eselemo on the personality of Hon. Nicholas Mutu.