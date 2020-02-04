Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The sledgehammer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State has fallen on eight members of the State Working Committee (SWC), including Deputy State Chairman Elvis Ayomanor, over alleged acts of gross misconduct.

Others on the suspension list, according to a statement by the state publicity secretary, Sylvester Imonina, are the Vice-Chairman (Delta South), Tosan Awani; the state woman leader, Janet Oyubu; and the party chairmen for Okpe, Uvwie, Oshiili South, Oshimili North and Ukwuani local government areas.

The statement, which was dated January 18, 2020, was made available to reporters in Asaba on Tuesday morning.

Imonina stated that the SWC of the party also announced the immediate replacement of the suspended party officials with eight persons including Moses Ogodo, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the party in the state.

Others are Valentine Egbe, who is now the Vice-Chairman of the party for Delta South senatorial district; Anna Agoda, acting woman leader; while Edafe Emakpor, Dennis Okorogben, Dr Obi Esumai, Hon Ozo Njoagwuani and Anthony Agam are now the party’s chairmen for Okpe, Uvwie, Oshimili South, Oshimili North and Ukuwuani local government areas of the state.

“Please be informed that in accordance with articles 21 (D) VI and 17 of the constitution of our great party, the State Working Committee (SWC) has approved the removal/suspension of the listed persons as officers of the party with immediate effect,” the statement read.