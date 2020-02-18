Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Enlarged State Executive Committee (SEC) of Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, removed the party secretary, Chidi Okonji, over alleged insubordination and gross dereliction of duty.

The committee during a meeting in Asaba, presided over by the Chairman, Jones Erue, also sworn-in Alex Nwadiamu as Okonji’s replacement.

Also sworn-in were new Deputy Chairman, Moses Ogodo, three zonal chairmen, state woman leader and two others as replacements for those earlier suspended by the party.

In a swift reaction, Okonji described the action as unconstitutional, noting that the chairman was unable to muster the two-third majority required to remove him.

Okonji urged the chairman to go and face the investigative committee which he had earlier set up to try him over allegations of financial impropriety.