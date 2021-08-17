From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has expressed concern over the feud between the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, and authorities of Oshimili South Local Government Council.

The monarch had declared war against the council over alleged withholding of his monthly stipends for over two years, threatening to take over vital economic assets which generate revenue for the council.

Although Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has promised to intervene in the matter, the APC wants him to expedite action to restore the healthy relationship that had existed between the king and the council.

In a statement, the publicity secretary of the Delta APC caretaker committee, Sylvester Imonina, said the call for urgent intervention became inevitable because Asaba is a cosmopolitan city and a home to people who are not indigenous to the city.

The spokesman of the main opposition party in the state further explained that the squabble between the royal father and the council ‘could be interpreted wrongly or rightly by members of the public, particularly the indigenes as an affront and denigration of the traditional stool, and/or an act of economic and political war against Asaba people.’

Imonina wondered why the council was not remitting the constitutional five per cent stipends to Oshimili South traditional council ‘despite humongous monthly federal allocations to the local government council.’

‘Delta APC unequivocally states that no kingdom and/or its indigenes would tolerate the desecration of its traditional stool by anyone or group of people by whatever means; as the traditional stool is seen as their symbol of who and what they are.

‘We, therefore, state that whatever the issues are, should be settled without delay by the governor. Deltans want peace. Politics and economic consideration must not take a front row on issues affecting our royal fathers and peace of our dear state,’ Imonina added.