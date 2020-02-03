Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Court of Appeal President, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, yesterday, said facilities at the Asaba division of the court in Delta State were up to standard.

She assured litigants, including the common man that the court will adequately dispense justice to the satisfaction of all, noting that the judiciary has been the most consistent arm of government in the country.

Bulkachuwa spoke while fielding questions from journalists shortly after alighting at Asaba Airport, in preparation for the commissioning of the Asaba Division of Court of Appeal today.

Although, Bulkachuwa was yet to inspect the court complex, she said the facilities were up to the standard of the court from available reports.

“I am in Asaba to commission the new division of the Court of Appeal. I am coming here for the first time, so I will inspect the complex today before commissioning tomorrow. But from the reports I have been getting, they are up to standard,” she said.

When asked what Nigerians should expect from the judiciary, she said: “We are giving good service to Nigerians. Am sure the judiciary is the only arm of government that has been consistent for quite a while. Everybody should expect justice.”

Following approval for the Asaba Division of the Court of Appeal, Delta State Government set machinery in motion to provide court halls, offices, judges’ quarters and other sundry requirements.

The under-utilised Marian Babagida Women Development Centre was remodelled at the cost of N800 million for the purpose of the Court of Appeal which is billed for commissioning today.