Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government yesterday called on well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropic organisation to assist in providing the basic needs for the re-opening of schools after the COVID-19.

Specifically, the government wants donors to assist in providing hand sanitisers, soaps, hand washing platforms and face masks to be distributed to schools on resumption.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, made the appeal when he received hand sanitisers donated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Vision One Billion Souls Foundation International. Ukah, who described the donation as wonderful, called on other organisations to emulate the gesture.

He commended the founder of the NGO, Favourmartins Nakey-Emielu, for his vision in setting up the foundation and his decision to assist the state government in providing things that are very necessary to be available before schools will be re-opened in the state.

The commissioner noted that if other stakeholders emulate the kind gesture of the foundation, precautionary measures that are necessary to be in place before the re-opening of schools would be available.

Ukah promised that the items donated will be safely kept till when they will be distributed to schools across the state.

He said hand sanitisers, face masks, hand washing stations, infra red thermometers, fumigation and decontamination of schools and other essential actions are required before schools would re-open.

Earlier, Nakey-Emielu revealed that the foundation has the interest of the ministry and that of the school children at heart, hence the donation.

He appealed that the donated items should be presented to the school children on resumption for the purpose of their safety.