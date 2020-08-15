The Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education has approved additional three private schools as centres for the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) being organised by the National Examination Council (NECO).

The Commissioner, Mr Patrick Ukah in a statement listed the schools as Patricia High School, Asaba, Infant Jesus Academy, Asaba, and Marymount College, Agbor.

According to him, 43 private schools had earlier been approved as centres for the BECE by NECO which is different from that organised by the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BECE by NECO will begin on Aug. 24, while that organised by the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education will start on Sept. 21.

“JSS 3 students writing the NECO examination are expected to have resumed school for their revision, while those sitting for the state examination are expected back to school on Sept. 8,” he said.

The commissioner advised management of the approved schools to adhere strictly to laid down COVID-19 protocols during the period.

“As the committee set up to monitor compliance will be visiting the schools regularly and any of the schools found not to be complying will be closed down. (NAN)