From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has approved the construction of a 700-bed space hostel at the permanent site of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

This was part of the decisions reached at the state executive council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in Asaba.

Briefing journalists, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu said the objective was to be able to effectively accommodate the increasing number of corps members being deployed to the state for the one-year mandatory service.

He said Delta has become a preferred state where the management of NYSC deploy corps members to because of the level of security and harmonious co-existence among residents.

Aniagwu noted that the project would be fast tracked to serve as accommodation for athletes during the 2021 National Sports Festival (NSF) to be hosted by Delta State in November, this year.

He added that approval was given for the furnishing and equipping of the Advanced Diagnostic Medical Centre as well as Mother and Child Centre, Owa-Alero in Ika North-East locality.

In the area of roads infrastructure, Aniagwu disclosed that the council approved the construction of access road to the Model Technical College, Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area as well as the reconstruction and rehabilitation of Onicha-Ugbo/Udumuje-Ugboko Road in Aniocha North.

According to him, council also approved the rehabilitation of internal roads in Oghara and Ofagbe, James Ezechi Road, Okpai in Ndokwa East, Achalla Ibusa Road in Oshimili North and Ilabor Road, Igbodo in Ika North-East among others.

“For some of the roads, we have to embark on total reconstruction, for others they are entirely new projects and yet for some, they are for rehabilitation in addition to the upward review of some of the projects on account of fluctuations in prices and off course in some other areas, extension of the work that needed to be done,” he said.

Aniagwu explained that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads would add to the urban renewal drive of the state government in the affected areas.