Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State government has approved the completion of construction and rehabilitation works on the Ughelli-Asaba road.

The 149-kilometre dual carriageway is a major economic artery linking the state capital, Asaba and the commercial city of Warri.

The contract for the dualisation of the road was first awarded during the tenure of the immediate past governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who divided it into three sectors.

While Sector B was completed, with Sector A reaching advanced stages of completion, Sector C which links Asaba is riddled with potholes and deep gullies as a result of a series of abandonment.

But briefing journalists in Asaba on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, said commuters plying the road will soon heave a sigh of relief as council approved its completion.

Ukah who said the meeting was presided over by the acting governor, Kingsley Otuaro, disclosed that the completion of the dualisation of Ughelli-Asaba road, Sector A and that of Sector C1 from Ossissa to Kwale junction in Ogwashi Uku were approved.

He stated that the approval was to ensure the safety of lives and property of persons who make use of the road and facilitate the easier evacuation of goods across the state.

He said furthermore, council approved the completion of the construction of Ugbolu/Akwukwu-Igbo road from Oshimili North local government council secretariat to Akwukwu Board camp, according to Ukah.

He listed other roads that got the nod of the council as the construction of Idumuesah/Ute-Alohen road, rehabilitation/construction of Owa-Oyibu/Udomi-Abavo road, and rehabilitation/construction of Owa-Alero Internal Roads, Owa-Alero, all in Ika North East Local Government Area.