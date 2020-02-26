Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government, yesterday approved the furnishing of its ultra modern civil service secretariat complex in Asaba, the state capital.

Construction work on the gigantic central secretariat complex started in 2018 at the cost of over N12 billion.

The government said the massive complex is designed to accommodate all ministries, departments and agencies, and facilitate the ease of public business.

Addressing Government House reporters in Asaba at the end of a State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, assured civil servants that they will move into the secretariat before the end of the year.

Aniagwu said apart from providing a more conducive environment for the state’s workforce, the secretariat will add value to the aesthetics of the state capital.

He said the meeting also approved the construction of 500 capacity auditorium at the School of Health Technology, Ufuoma in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

Also, Commissioner for Works, James Augoye, said four roads that need high level of technical expertise were approved for construction.

Augoye listed the roads to include the 6.6km Ekuku-Agbor at the cost of N1.3 billion; one kilometre Obomkpa-Ugboba road at the cost of N358 million; Omene-Akintola road at the cost of N448 million; and the one kilometre Dafraught road in Otefe at the cost of N360 million.