Paul Osuyi, Asaba

DELTA State Government, yesterday, approved N1.5 billion 2019 counterpart funds for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Addressing newsmen in Asaba at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the approval was one of the decisions taken at the meeting which was presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Aniagwu said the meeting also approved the establishment of one primary school and a secondary school in Asaba.

Flanked by Commission for Youths Development, Ifeanyi Egunyanga, Aniagwu told journalists that to ensure projects were executed in accordance with approved scope and specification, a project monitoring unit was approved by the council.

He said the project monitoring unit would be headed by special adviser to the governor on Project Monitoring.

Aniagwu lamented the deplorable nature of federal roads across the three senatorial districts of the state, and appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the contractors to fix the road. The commissioner specifically made reference to the Asaba end of the River Niger Head Bridge on the Benin-Asaba- Onitsha highway and the various failed portions on the Benin-Sapele-Warri expressway.

He said the state government could not intervene to remedy the failed portions due to an existing contract which the Federal Government claimed to have awarded.