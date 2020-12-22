From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Government on Tuesday said it has approved N6.2 billion for the construction of a flyover at the Koka junction along the busy Benin-Asaba-Onitsha highway.

The government said the construction of the flyover is to reduce the rate of accidents on the axis of the expressway.

Addressing Government House reporters in Asaba at the end of the state executive council meeting, Commissioner for Works James Augoye said eleven other roads have also been approved for construction and rehabilitation.

Augoye said a bridge in Ethiope West Local Government Area, as well as the flood control project around Madonna Way in Asaba, were also approved by the council.

According to him, the projects, excluding the flyover, would cost the state over N34 billion to execute.

Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu, on his part, told reporters that the council approved the amendment of the processes for the succession to the throne of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Ika North-East Local Government Area.

Aniagwu, explaining that the kingdom practices the principle of primogeniture in the succession of an Obi, said the amendment was to forestall crisis in the future.

He said the amendment now provides that if a king passes on without a male child, the throne would be transferred to the eldest surviving brother of the late king, adding that the lineage of the new occupier would be maintained subsequently based on the principle of primogeniture.

The commissioner stated that the council also approved the appointment of two kings for two separate kingdoms.

He added that the sum of N2.2 billion was also approved for the upgrade of the clinical building at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.