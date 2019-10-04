Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government has approved the re-certification of cooperative societies in the state. The approval was one of the outcomes of the weekly State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting in Asaba, Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the re-certification exercise was to determine genuine cooperatives societies that will reflect the yearnings and aspirations of their respective members.

Aniagwu underscored the importance of cooperative societies in the state, saying that they help to deepen its economic sector.

He said government also approved N381 million for payment of bursary to students of the state’s origin across higher institutions for 2018/2019 session.

According to him, over 17,000 students will benefit from the bursary scheme, which had an initial application of over 24,000. “Government has approved the sum of N381 million for the 2018/2019 bursary scheme for students of Delta State origin in higher institutions in the country.

“Over 17,000 students will benefit from this scheme from the over 24,000 students that applied,” he stated.

Disclosing that the meeting also approved the re-organisation of the Ministry of Oil and Gas with the creation of additional six departments to ensure that the ministry meet up its mandate of monitoring the activities of the oil sector in the state, he expressed government’s concern on environmental cleaning.

Aniagwu said that government would soon embark on the demolition of illegal structures on the states highways to ensure safety of motorists and other individuals.