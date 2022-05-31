By Jackson Ekwugum

Conventional wisdom teaches us that it is better to under promise and

over deliver, rather than over promise and under deliver, especially

in the world of business and politics. With the former, you earn the

reputation of a promise keeper, which leads to higher credibility

ratings. On the contrary, to over promise and under deliver is to

court disrespect, distrust, and disrepute.

Mounting the saddle as the fourth civilian Governor of Delta State on

May 29, 2015, in an economic environment of anxiety and uncertainty

occasioned by the slump in the global price of oil and a massive debt

overhang of N600billion, it seemed Ifeanyi Okowa might have fallen

into the latter category with his prosperity for all Deltans mantra.

There were whispers that he needed to quickly walk back on some of his

electoral promises and cleverly lower the expectations of the people.

It was the politically expedient thing to do, and the average

politician sees such double speak as part of the game of politics.

But Okowa is not your average politician. And politics for him is not

a game, as treacherous and tempestuous as it may be. For him, politics

is the serious business of winning the mandate of the people through

an electoral contest with the sole purpose of meeting their needs and

expectations. His political philosophy is driven by conviction, not

convenience, commitment, not compromise. Unbowed by the doomsday

predictions, Okowa pressed ahead with his S.M.A.R.T agenda with the

patience, dedication, and compassion of a family physician. Not even

the economic recession would stop him from keeping faith with the

electorate.

That is the essential Okowa. Unassuming, yet unafraid, unpretentious,

yet unflinching and humble, yet tough. His next moves were swift and

decisive. To eliminate the deficit and restore the health of public

finances, he embarked on cost cutting measures to cut waste and plug

leakages and insisted that expenditure must be within revenue limits.

In his inaugural budget speech, he told the House of Assembly: “The

(2016) budget is admittedly tight but it is consistent with our vision

for maintaining strict fiscal discipline. The health of our public

finances is crucial to good governance, inspiring hope and confidence,

attracting investors and ensuring the sustainable development of our

economy as a whole. Therefore, we will continue to observe the basic

principles of prudent management of public finances, strict adherence

to due process and keep expenditure within revenue limits, because

every expenditure will be paid for.”

It was no longer business as usual. And it would have been foolhardy

not to expect resentment of this new policy direction, especially from

those who were feeding fat from the old order. There were grumblings

but Okowa stayed the course. His Delta State Medium Term Development

Plan (2016-2019) outlined the blueprint for revitalising the economy,

ensuring strict fiscal discipline, creating wealth and employment,

fostering self-reliance and building a knowledge-based economy. More

significantly, the plan prioritised programmes and the funding of

on-going projects/programmes based strictly on their socio-economic

value.

In seven years, the state has reaped quantum benefits from Okowa’s

prudential guidelines. Through the various streams of skills training

and entrepreneurship development programmes, a radical departure from

the previous practice of one-off cash empowerment, the administration

is unlocking – and unleashing – youth entrepreneurship. So far, the

administration has trained and resourced almost 150, 000 persons to

start their own businesses. The impact of these programmes is already

being felt with hundreds of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

(MSMEs) dotting the business landscape in the state, leading to wealth

the people.

Very importantly, youths are no longer fixated on civil service or oil

industry jobs. Instead, they are now looking beyond their academic

certificates for employment and livelihoods, as owners and managers of

skill-based enterprises. Statistics from the National Bureau of

Statistics (NBS) show that there was accelerated growth of the

services sector in Delta State. It jumped from the average annual rate

of 8.9 percent (2013-2015) to annual average rate of 13.2 percent

(2015-2017). In the same vein, the agricultural sector interventions

such as the Production and Processing Support Programme (PPSP)

resulted in agricultural growth from annual average of 8.6 percent

(2013-2015) to annual average of 13.3 percent (2015-2017). Judging by

the trend, Delta is on its way to becoming the hub for MSMEs in the

country.

Also, Delta was ranked the Best State in Human Capital Development in

the 2017 states peer review by the National Competitiveness Council of

Nigeria. In 2020, Delta was adjudged to be the Second Least Poor

State, coming only after Lagos, according to the NBS. This achievement

is better appreciated when juxtaposed with the fact that the state was

the 12th poorest state in Nigeria in 2010 in the NBS ranking.

In the infrastructure space, Okowa is nicknamed Roadmaster. With over

1800km of roads and 977.84km of drains, urban centres and rural

communities are experiencing growth and renewal. The many road

projects in the riverine areas underscores his commitment to road

infrastructure of the most vital interest and consequence. What makes

these projects unique is the difficult terrain in which they are

located.

For instance, the 20.28km Obotobo 1- Obotobo 11 – Sokebolou – Yokri

Road is located right beside the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on the

number and sizes of hydraulic structures, the terrain, the nature of

underlying materials, as well as the peculiar challenge of

accessibility to men and materials, it could cost seven times more to

construct a kilometre of road in riverine areas than it is in the

upland areas.

Delta is the first state to commence universal health coverage with

the establishment of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission in

February 2016. There are currently over one million enrollees under

the scheme, the highest in the country, while 510 healthcare

facilities are accredited to provide service.

The administration is advancing technical and vocational education in

line with the new policy emphasis on skills acquisition. The existing

six technical colleges were rehabilitated and equipped with

state-of-the-art equipment while nine new ones are currently at

different stages of completion. The goal is to equip the youth with

the knowledge and skills to function as job and wealth creators, in

addition to possessing employability skills.

In the tertiary education sector, three institutions were upgraded to

universities in 2021, to broaden access to university education for

bright students, who, due to limited space, are unable to gain

admission into the existing federal and state public universities,

especially in the fields of Medicine, Engineering, Law, ICT and

Architecture. They are the University of Delta (former College of

Education), Agbor, Delta State University of Science and Technology

(former Delta State Polytechnic), Ozoro and Dennis Osadebey University

(former Anwai Campus of Delta State University), Anwai, Asaba. They

have since commenced academic sessions.

Among the flagship projects of Governor Okowa are the Prof. Chike

Edozien Secretariat, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba Film Village and

Leisure Park, Asaba Storm Water Drainage and Warri Storm Water

Drainage. Asaba has shed off its rustic look and is now looking every

inch a capital city; in fact, it is currently one of the fastest

growing cities in the country, thanks to the Delta State Capital

Territory Development Agency, which Okowa set up within one week of

assuming office in 2015.

That Okowa continues to cross new frontiers in governance and service

delivery despite the massive disruptions caused by two economic

recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to visionary

leadership, administrative acumen and seamless execution. Leadership

experts tell us that five elements must be present for an organisation

or government to succeed. They are strategy, structure, systems,

skills and culture. If they need empirical evidence of this theory,

they need not look any further Okowa is the perfect case study, the

symbol of a masterclass in leadership and governance.

*Ekwugum is Communication Manager to Okowa.

